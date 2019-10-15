KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Within the last week, President Donald Trump ordered the pull-out of close to one thousand U.S. troops in a border region in northern Syria.

Critics of the policy move said the U.S. is abandoning an ethnic group known as Kurds that helped fight the terror group Isis. It has also opened former Kurdish allies up to attack by their long-time enemy, Turkey.

According to the Associated Press, Syrian Kurdish forces previously aligned with the U.S. say they've reached a deal with Syrian President Bashar Assad to help fend off Turkey's invasion.

Following outcry, the president vowed Monday to impose sanctions against Turkey and halt negotiations over a $100 billion trade deal.

"Indiscriminate targeting of civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and targeting of ethnic or religious minorities is unacceptable," the president said.

The president said he is still withdrawing troops from Northern Syria, saying a small footprint of forces will remain in Southern Syria to 'disrupt the remnants of ISIS.'

Over the weekend, the Kurdish community in Knoxville held a rally to encourage the U.S. to reverse the withdrawal policy and stand with the Kurds.

The fight may be across the world, but Tennessee has one of the largest populations of Kurds in the country. Nashville is home to more Kurdish people than any other city in the U.S.

Betrayed and heartbroken is how many Kurds said they are feeling all over Tennessee. They said any attack against Kurdish people is an attack against all Kurds. The only thing they can do from thousands of miles away is raise their voice to bring awareness.

"We feel betrayed, but want to reach the American people. Like we don't deserve this, please stand up with us," said Dilgesh Abraham who is from Northern Syria and is now protesting the decision in Nashville. He has family in the middle of the attacks.

More and more are raising their voice to shed light on the violent attacks.

"We want to raise awareness for the ongoing genocide in this case," said Agir Kurmanj.

"We were expecting support and protection, not abandoning us troops," said Aras Omer.

Kurmanj and Omer are worried about what will happen if the violent attacks continue.

"We consider any attack against any Kurdish people, we consider that an attack against us," said Omer.

They believe if something isn't done soon, the consequences could go much farther than northern Syria.

"It's important for the people back home, even though they don't have hope, that we are on their side," said Abraham as he's constantly waiting to hear updates from his family. "It's heartbreaking. I wish I was there. You know that's not possible, it's really hard dealing with depression, sadness, I feel hopeless. Every time I close my eyes I feel like they're gonna die."

They're asking to gain support back from the U.S. and for people to hear their voice.

"Please see what's going on and please stand with us, hear our voice and see what's happening," said Abraham.

