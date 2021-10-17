"It's terrible in so many ways" | East Tennessee missionary prays for the safety of those kidnapped in Haiti

Joe Hurston, founder of Airmobile Ministries, says he and his organization also faced gang violence while in Haiti.

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. — Seventeen members of the Ohio-based group called Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday.

“It's terrible in so many ways,” said Joe Hurston, an East Tennessean who has done missionary work in Haiti for over 40 years. He also knows members of Christian Aid Ministries.

Authorities believe they were abducted by a Haitian gang called 400 Mawozo. In a voice mail obtained by the Associated Press, the group sent out a prayer request.

Hurston said he has been praying all day.

"Jesus, you know exactly where they are. You know that they were responding to Matthew 25, where you said 'I was thirsty and you gave me to drink.'"

Hurston lives in Sneedville and can relate to what those people are going through. Hurston is the founder of Airmobile Ministries, a Christian group that works to provide clean drinking water to those in third-world countries. When they were headed home, he says a gang of Haitians targeted his organization about 15 years ago.

“At one time, I had a gun, a .45 to this temple, a .38 to this temple, and an M-1 carbine to my heart,” he said. He is grateful that he and those with him made it out alive.

“And we miraculously escaped. So I can't urge prayer enough in this situation,” he said.

Since the assassination of Haiti’s president and a recent earthquake, the cases of gang violence and kidnappings have increased.

“It happens to people that have money. But you'll find that they're kidnapping children,” said Hurston.

Haitian officials say of those seventeen people kidnapped, some were children.