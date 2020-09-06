KY governor announces initiatives to combat racial inequality

The state Department of Criminal Justice Training Review is reviewing officer training and creating a new eight-hour online course that covers implicit bias.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a three-part plan to address systemic racial inequalities.

The first part focuses on police training.

The state Department of Criminal Justice Training Review is reviewing officer training and creating a new eight-hour online course that covers implicit bias, the use of force, and building relationships in communities.

Another part of the plan focuses on schools.

The administration wants to see a student on the state school board. It also is proposing statewide implicit bias training for all school staff, as well as the development of new strategies to recruit more teachers of color in Kentucky schools.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle applaud the move. One part does concern some -- efforts to offer healthcare to every black person in the state.

"We're going to put money into it, we're going to put people into it, we're going to make sure the community anchors are a big part of it," Beshear said. "But it's time. Every individual is our goal."