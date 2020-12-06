Lawyer: Lexington, Ky. officers roughed up couple in fraud investigation but had the wrong suspects

A trip to a Chase Bank in Lexington to cash $6,600 in savings bonds was anything but pleasant for 18-year old Gage Slone and his girlfriend, Elena.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A trip to a Chase Bank on Richmond Road to cash $6,600 in savings bonds was anything but pleasant for 18-year old Gage Slone and his girlfriend, Elena.

Slone says after waiting several minutes inside the lobby, a trooper showed up and frisked him without explaining why.

"I thought I was being ambushed," Slone said. "Thought I was being treated like a criminal."

Outside the bank, Slone, who recently graduated high school, says the trooper and two Lexington officers wrestled him to the ground with all three officers' knees pressed against him.

"I said 'I couldn't breathe, officer' and he said to me 'Shut up. If you're talking, you're breathing,'" Slone said.

Instead of leaving with money, his attorney says Slone left with injuries to his head, arms, and a concussion.

Their attorney says police were looking for people in a car like Slone's going around town defrauding banks. Suspicious of Slone, White tells us Chase Bank notified police. He says Slone, who was simply trying to cash savings bonds given to him by his grandmother, suddenly became the prime suspect with his girlfriend, the accomplice. She recorded just over a minute's worth of video on her cell phone. You can watch the video in its entirety on LEX 18's website.

Slone's hospital records show he had a closed head injury with a concussion, a facial abrasion, head pain, and a neck contusion.

Elena says the officer forced her out of the car without an explanation.

"I remember being yanked by my hair but after that, I don't remember I couldn't even see who did it," she said.

According to her medical records, she received a closed head injury without loss of consciousness, a contusion of the left forearm, a headache, and pain of scalp.

"I just wish he would've handled it different. It made me feel targeted and singled out," she said.

"I can tell you the vast majority of police do not behave that way," said Attorney Scott White.

LEX 18 reached out to the Lexington Police Department about this incident and they said they are reviewing what happened.

"Lexington Police recognizes that Mr. Slone and Ms. Perez had an unusual and alarming encounter with police. We regret any fear, anxiety, and injuries this incident caused them," Lexington Police said in a statement.

The statement also said that dispatch audio and body-worn camera video of the incident will be made publicly available.

LEX 18 also reached out to the Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, who responded with a statement that can be found below.