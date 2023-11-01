McGhee Tyson experiences delays after FAA pauses all domestic flights Wednesday morning

In a tweet sent at 7:01 a.m., McGhee Tyson said flyers should be aware of potential delays due to FAA system issues.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — McGhee Tyson experienced delays Wednesday morning after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. EST.

The FFA, which is responsible for air travel regulations, confirmed through an advisory that its "NOTAM" system went offline shortly after 11 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

If you’re traveling this morning, be aware of potential delays due to FAA system issues. Please check with your airline regarding your flight status. https://t.co/L90zSk7ad3 — McGhee Tyson Airport (@FlyKnoxville) January 11, 2023

Here is the departure and arrival board at McGhee Tyson as of 9 a.m.

A 10News photographer who is at McGhee Tyson said most flights at the airport are delayed just 15 minutes except United Airlines.

The NOTAM system is designed to provide pilots and air traffic controllers with critical information as it develops, including changes in weather or conditions at a certain airport.