Memorial service to be held downtown to mark 20 years since 9/11

Mayor Indya Kincannon will observe the September 11th attacks at several events and services across Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple memorials will be held around Knoxville this weekend as Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The annual wreath laying ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial located on the lawn of the City Council building.

Knoxville Police Department Chaplain Pam Neal will welcome everyone at 8:45 a.m. followed by a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m.

At the same time, First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Kincannon along with a representative from Knox County government will present a wreath at the base of the monument.

Prior to this event, Kincannon along with Knoxville Fire Department Chief Stan Sharp and other area leaders, will pay tribute to the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

Kincannon will present brief remarks at the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s Memorial Stair Climb at 7:50 a.m. at the Sunsphere in World's Fair Park.

Later in the day, Kincannon will greet and thank first responders from the Knoxville Police Department, the Knoxville Fire Department and other area agencies before they are honored at Neyland Stadium during the University of Tennessee football game against Pittsburgh.