More than a hundred soldiers based in Knoxville will be returning to the United States on Thursday.

According to the Tennessee National Guard, approximately 110 soldiers with the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment will return to the Volunteer Training Site in Smyrna.

They have been deployed in Poland for the past nine months as part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group.

On January 20, the leadership for the 278th, which commanded the Battle Group, officially transferred responsibility for the mission to the Army’s 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, during a ceremony in Poland, according to a press release.

The ceremony completed the 278th’s year-and-a-half long role leading the Battle Group.

This was the largest overseas deployment for the regiment since Operation Iraqi Freedom.