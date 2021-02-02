Breakfast at Elk Lodge honors veterans during National Purple Heart Day

National Purple Heart Day is meant honor men and women who were wounded on the battlefield, or who died during combat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Purple Heart Day was on Saturday, giving Americans a chance to remember and honor veterans who were wounded on the battlefield, or who died during combat.

To honor them, the Elk Lodge in Knoxville hosted a breakfast honoring Purple Heart recipients. Dozens of people gathered for a meal and conversation with veterans, along with a presentation from organizers about National Purple Heart Day.

Congressman Tim Burchett attended the event along with Nick McBride, who had been up since 5 a.m. to set up the breakfast.

Recipients of the Purple Heart can join The Military Order of the Purple Heart, which was formed in 1932. There are around 45,000 members of the order, according to officials.

Officials said that there are many theories to explain why the heart is purple. Some say that it represents the blood of people who sacrificed in war, while others say that it is meant to represent the courage of people who serve. The original color of the Badge of Military Merit was also purple.