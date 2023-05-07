Bridge to be named in honor of East Tennessee veteran killed in action in 2008

Sgt. Michael H. Ferschke Jr. was killed in August 2008. He was a Maryville High School graduate.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Over the weekend, a bridge will be named in honor of a Marine veteran from East Tennessee who was killed in action. The bridge passes over U.S. Highway 129 and is on Hunt Road.

Sgt. Michael H. Ferschke Jr. was killed in August 2008. His wife was pregnant with their first child when he died, and the family was later forced to leave the U.S. due to issues with their visa.

According to reports, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to grant permanent residency status to his widow. Then-President Barack Obama signed the bill into law, according to reports, giving her permission to live in the U.S.

The bridge will be named "Michael H. Ferschke Jr. Memorial Bridge." The naming ceremony will be on Saturday at AMVETS Post 22.

Sgt. Michael H. Ferschke Jr. is survived by his wife, Hotaru Ferschke, and he was buried in Knoxville at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.