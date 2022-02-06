TN four-star General Carl Stiner, a pillar of U.S. Special Forces, dead at 85

"He would like to be remembered as a man of faith that loved his family and friends and his country."

LA FOLLETTE, Tenn. — Carl Stiner, a Tennessee native and retired U.S. Army four-star general who became a foundational pillar in the development of U.S. Special Forces, has died at age 85.

Stiner's family announced the news Thursday afternoon.

"He would like to be remembered as a man of faith that loved his family and friends and his country. And when reflecting on his military career as well as his life, General Steiner would frequently say he was just a country boy trying to do what was right," his family said about his legacy.

Stiner served 35 years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. He eventually retired in 1993 and returned to Campbell County, where he grew up.

Stiner served as Commander in Chief of U.S. Special Operations Command in the years before his retirement. In 2002, he co-authored a book with Tom Clancy, "Shadow Warriors: Inside the Special Forces."

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (R - Oak Ridge) said he was heartbroken to hear of Stiner's passing.

"General Stiner was a hero who bravely led our nation's troops into combat and represented the best of Tennessee, Campbell County, and LaFollette. May God bless General Stiner and his family," he said.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) said "hero just doesn't quite cover it" when describing Stiner.

