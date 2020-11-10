Coast Guard veteran honored with 'quilt of valor'

The quilt program, which was started back in 2003 by a blue star mom from Delaware, is meant to give men and women who have served a warm welcome home.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Western New York Coast Guard veteran was honored with a "quilt of valor" on Saturday for his 20 years of service.

Senior Chief Melvin Howard Jr. was presented with the quilt at an assisted living facility in Williamsville.

Howard has received several medals and awards during his time with the Coast Guard including the Serviceman of the Year Award when he was stationed in Buffalo back in 1976.