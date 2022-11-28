Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.
The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC and Oak Ridge Navy JROTC.
These units will be recognized for their dedication and outstanding support of events they participated and assisted in like the Veterans Day Parade, Christmas Parades, community services and many other events.
The JROTC is a voluntary high school program of instruction administered by the United States Department of Defense through military departments.
Anderson County JROTC has 136 cadets, the Clinton High School Air Force JROTC has 80 cadets and Oak Ridge High School Navy JROTC has 100 cadets.