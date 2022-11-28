Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets

The Anderson County Courthouse will host the JROTC's Appreciation Day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton.

The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air Force JROTC and Oak Ridge Navy JROTC.

These units will be recognized for their dedication and outstanding support of events they participated and assisted in like the Veterans Day Parade, Christmas Parades, community services and many other events.

The JROTC is a voluntary high school program of instruction administered by the United States Department of Defense through military departments.