MIAMI — As we prepare to watch San Francisco and Kansas City play in Miami at Super Bowl 54, the men and women serving at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base are preparing to help watch the skies above the Magic City.

The 134th Air Refueling Wing is currently supporting fighter jets in South Florida -- providing precision aerial refueling so they can fly continuously.

Police and military are on high alert as the big game approaches, staying vigilant to prevent any threats from the ground, air and sea.

"On Superbowl Sunday -- You watch the game, we'll watch the skies," Maj. Andrew Scott with the U.S. Air Force said.

Kerry Sanders with NBC News got to fly with the 134th as they refueled a jet.

SSgt Breanna Lindquist works the boom controls of a KC-135 as she refuels an F-15 mid-flight.

Staff Sergeant Breanna Lindquist, a boom operator with the 151st Air Refueling Squadron, worked the controls in a cramped space she calls her nest -- trying to guide the flying boom to dock with an F-15's refueling port.

It's an incredibly precise operation that leaves little to no room for error, but she expertly hooks up with the Florida F-15 and gets the fuel flowing.

"It's a great day to fly," she said.

SSgt Lindquist was humble when Sanders asked her if she and the rest of the crew were keeping the skies covered, saying -- much like NFL football -- their success relies on a much larger team effort.

"We are one small part of a big puzzle," she said.

The Florida Air National Guard's F-15s and the Tennessee Air National Guard's KC-135s will be flying high to keep the skies safe as police and others provide security on the ground for Super Bowl 54 when it kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m.