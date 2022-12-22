DOD: East TN Marine dies in Iraq due to "non-combat related incident"

The Department of Defense said Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, died on Dec. 19 due to a "non-combat related incident in Iraq" as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Defense said Thursday that a Marine from East Tennessee supporting Operation Inherent Resolve died on Dec. 19.

They said Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, from Jefferson County died due to a "non-combat related incident in Iraq." They said that the incident was still under investigation.

The DOD also said due to the investigation, they could not provide additional details about his death.

"Our highest priority remains our people, as we focus on providing the necessary services and resources to support his family and friends during this difficult time," they said.

Lecce was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, according to the release from the DOD.