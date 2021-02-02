East Tennessee musicians take part in playing "Taps Across America" to honor fallen service members

Thousands around the world and musicians in East Tennessee answered the call to perform "Taps" this Memorial Day as part of "Taps Across America."

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — The sound of "Taps" resonating through the air means so much every time it's played, but the 24 notes are especially meaningful to honor the many Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country each Memorial Day.

At 3 p.m. a moment of peace fell over East Tennessee. One of selflessness and solidarity.

Harold Collins, a professional trumpet player in Sevier County, played Taps in his small church's cemetery to give back to the ones who sacrificed it all. He also participated in the event in 2020 when it was held virtually.

His hope is that anyone who hears it will take a moment to stop and remember these men and women's sacrifices.

"It's an honor, to me, to play for this group. We have veterans out in this cemetery, and what respect did they get? Vietnam veterans did not get respect when they came back home, and we have to pay the respect to those people for what they've done for us," Collins said.