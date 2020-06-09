East Tennessee veteran honored with Quilt of Valor Saturday afternoon

Retired Colonel Charles Southerland received a Quilt of Valor Saturday afternoon, and family helped him celebrate.

WHITESBURG, Tenn. — An East Tennessee veteran was honored for his service, and for his sacrifices, Saturday afternoon when he was given a Quilt of Honor.

Retired Colonel Charles Southerland served for more than 37 years before settling down in East Tennessee. Saturday, he was recognized for those years of service and his family was by his side to celebrate.

The quilt was given to honor him, but Southerland said that he wouldn't have been able to receive it without the service members that stood by his side.

"I feel very honored to be the recipient of something that means so much to so many people," he said. "I'm just deeply honored to receive it on behalf of all the people that serve in the military, men and women. And especially for those that have given their lives."