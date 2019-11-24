Many families are preparing to spend the holidays together, but for those who serve our country, that's not always an option.

Several volunteers in East Tennessee are sending them a taste of the holiday season to make up for it.

The non-profit "Stockings from US" started in 2010. During it's first year, volunteers shipped more than 150 Christmas stockings to troops.

Now, it ships more than 1,000 stockings each year.

Saturday, a special family came out to help. Jason Barnes received a stocking during his deployment in Poland last Christmas.

He knows how tough it is to be away from family during the holidays, so he hopes the stockings will bring joy to others like it did to him.

"Its a definite morale booster. Especially for some of the guys that may not get a whole lot or anything for the holidays," said Barnes. "Getting something for Christmas, it's almost life changing for them."

Each stocking is stuffed with snacks, hygiene products and a hand written note from a donor or volunteer.

The group is on track to send more than 1,000 stockings overseas this year.

