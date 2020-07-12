x
East TN honors Pearl Harbor Day

It marks 79 years since 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,100 others were wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday is Pearl Harbor Day.

There will be a ceremony at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike in remembrance.

The American Legion has also put together a 72-page program online for people who cannot attend.

The program tells stories of Tennessee's involvement in World War II.

"We hope to in some small way to perhaps light a spark of patriotism so that young people will know freedom is not free," said Larry Sharp with the American Legion Post 2.

