East TN honors Pearl Harbor Day

It marks 79 years since 2,400 Americans were killed and 1,100 others were wounded in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monday is Pearl Harbor Day.

There will be a ceremony at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View Pike in remembrance.

The American Legion has also put together a 72-page program online for people who cannot attend.

The program tells stories of Tennessee's involvement in World War II.