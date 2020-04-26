TENNESSEE, USA — Dozens of people put on a 35-pound bag and marched in honor of fallen soldiers in East Tennessee.

It was part of the 13th annual Mountain Man Memorial March.

People carried the weight to honor soldiers' sacrifices.

As one participant put it, "if you say their name, they can't be forgotten."

