East TN soldier posthumously awarded Purple Heart; public memorial for him to be held at Gibbs HS Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss has been posthumously awarded the Purple Heart after being killed in an attack alongside 12 other servicemembers outside Kabul's airport while trying to evacuate people out of Afghanistan.

All 13 troops were awarded the medal Wednesday after they were killed on August 26 in a suicide bombing while trying to screen people at the airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed.

Congressman Tim Burchett's office announced Wednesday the family is planning to hold a public memorial ceremony at the Gibbs High School football stadium on Saturday, September 11 at 5 p.m.

Knauss graduated from high school in 2016 before joining the military.

Knauss and his family will travel in a procession to the high school at 2628 Tazewell Pike from Mynatt Funeral Home's Halls Chapel at 4131 East Emory Road. The procession will travel east on Emory Road, across Maynardville Pike, and continue all the way to Tazewell Pike at Harbison's Crossroads before arrived at the school at 4:30 p.m. People are invited to line portions of the procession route but are asked to do so safely and respectfully.

The public is invited to pay their respects to Knauss in the high school gymnasium after the service, where he will be lying in repose. People are asked to turn off their cell phones, and no video or photos will be allowed to be taken in the gymnasium.