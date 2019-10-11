Families and veterans gathered at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning for a special ceremony to remember loved ones and their service ahead of Veteran's Day on Monday.

Volunteers paid their respects by placing American flags along each veteran's grave.

"Really thinking about the contribution, parents, grandparents, brothers sisters, children," said Christopher Price, a volunteer. "You know there's a lot of parents that are have children serving at the moment."

Price added he just wants people to remember to take time to honor everyone who is currently serving our country or those who have served in the past.

