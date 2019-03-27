FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A crowd of hundreds showed up Saturday to memorialize a Vietnam veteran whose burial site that had gone unmarked in Fort Lauderdale for 50 years.

The Florida Sun-Sentinel said an unexpected crowd of 200 people attended the dedication for Marine Pfc. Gregory Carter at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Carter was 19 when he was killed by enemy fire in Vietnam.

Carter’s brother, Anthony Owens, told the newspaper he was surprised at the number of people who showed up to honor his brother’s memory.

The Sentinel said Carter was killed in action in 1969 and was laid in an unmarked grave.

Fort Lauderdale officials said they don’t know why the grave had gone unmarked for five decades.

Now Carter’s grave is marked with a brass and granite headstone.



