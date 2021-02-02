Thank you for your Service | Veterans Day events and freebies

Veterans Day is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11

TENNESSEE, USA — Veterans Day is nearing closer. Several businesses are recognizing and rewarding those who served in the military and sacrificed their lives to protect others.

We rounded up places in East Tennessee so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying the events, deals, and freebies being offered to veterans.

Events:

Operation Last Mile is hosting a Veterans Day 5K 2021 on Saturday, Nov. 13 starting at 9 a.m. Runners will start at the Blackhorse Pub and Brewery on 441 N Hall Rd, Alcoa, TN 37701.

Anderson County 14th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at 6 p.m. in downtown Clinton, TN. The parade is set to begin on Market Street in Clinton and travel down Main Street.

96th annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Knoxville on Thursday, Nov. 11. The parade will start at the Knoxville Coliseum at 10:40 a.m.

Deals and Discounts:

Walgreens: Military personnel, veterans, and their families can get 20% off select items when using myWalgreens membership spanning from Nov. 11-14.

Publix: Veterans and families can save 10% on select groceries. The offer is valid for in-store purchases only.

Target: 10% discount for Veterans and their families full basket. Customers must register for Target Circle and verify military status to receive the offer.

Freebies:

IHOP: All active-duty military and veterans can eat free Red, White, and Blue pancakes on Thursday, Nov. 11 until 7 p.m.

Grace for Vets: Veterans and service personnel can get a free car wash on Thursday, Nov. 11. Grace for Vets is a nonprofit that operates over 1,500 independent car washes. Click here to find a participating location near you.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of boneless wings and fries.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists, and active-duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Chili's: Veterans can get a free meal from select menu items on Thursday, Nov. 11. Only applies to dine-in guests.

Shoney's: All-you-can-eat meal from breakfast bar on Thursday, Nov. 11 until 11:00 a.m.

Denny's: Free meal for active, non-active, or retired military personnel on select menu items from 5 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Gambuzza's Barbershop is offering free haircuts for military veterans and active service members on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Active duty military personnel and veterans can throw axes for free on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Craft Axe Throwing in Knoxville.