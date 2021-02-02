Gov. Bill Lee to visit Tennessee National Guard troops deployed to U.S. southern border

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years."

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's governor will pay a visit to Tennessee National Guard troops who are deployed at the U.S. Southern Border this weekend.

There are currently 300 Tennessee National Guard troops stationed at multiple sites in Texas. They are assisting Customs and Border Protection officials.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”

Lee said he wants to evaluate the troops' needs in securing the border.

The troops are members of three separate units:

• 269th Military Police Company – Routinely augments law enforcement by conducting training and providing a presence along the border

• 913th Engineer Company – Capabilities lend to myriad road building efforts and border wall projects

• 2-151 Aviation Battalion – Provides an aerial platform to assist Customs and Border Protection with a number of their logistical and operational priorities