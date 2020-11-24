Gov. Lee announces act creating reemployment protections for Tennessee National Guard

The Reemployment Act from the Department of the Military will provide reemployment protections for service members called to active duty in Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee National Guard service members may get more reemployment protections soon if they are called to active duty in the state.

Governor Bill Lee announced The Reemployment Act on Tuesday, from the Department of the Military. It is meant to provide reemployment protections for people who need to leave their regular work and are called to active duty, according to a release from officials.

It is the first bill of Lee's administration for the 2021 General Assembly, officials said.

If passed, the act will amend Tennessee law to provide reemployment protections for service members and close the gap in benefits service that service members may experience while in active duty by providing benefits aligned to those in federal status.

The bill is also meant to help improve the Tennessee National Guard's recruitment. Since the bill may make Tennessee's National Guard benefits and reemployment protections similar to other states, officials said it may help keep talented people in the state.

"Over the coming weeks, we will be offering a preview of policy proposals that will streamline Tennessee government and ensure that we are good stewards of taxpayers' dollars," Gov. Lee said in a release.