Gov. Lee declares June 12 "Women's Veterans Day" to recognize women who served across Tennessee

Governor Bill Lee said there are more than 40,000 women veterans across Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — June 12 isn't just any other Saturday in Tennessee. It's also a day to honor and recognize women veterans across the state.

Governor Bill Lee announced that Saturday is "Women's Veterans Day" in a post on social media. He said there are around 40,000 women veterans across Tennessee, making up around 10% of the state's veteran population.

In his proclamation, Lee also recognized women who served officially and unofficially throughout history, both in the military and as public servants. He also listed notable dates in women's history such as the formation of the Army Nurses Corps in 1901, the Armed Services Integration Act of 1948 and when combat jobs opened to women in 2015.

During World War II, more than 350,000 women served in all functional areas of the war, according to the proclamation. Some were captured and held as prisoners of war while others lost their lives.