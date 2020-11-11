Happy Veterans Day! Hamblen Co. students write letters and draw art for veterans

Fifth-graders in Hamblen County sent letters and art to the 40 veterans at Regency Retirement. They were delivered on Tuesday.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Across the U.S. communities and families are thanking people who sacrificed for their country. It's Veterans Day, and even classrooms are reaching out to those who served to show their gratitude.

In Hamblen County, fifth-graders wrote letters and drew art to send to 40 veterans at Regency Retirement. Officials said that the students' work was delivered on Tuesday. Throughout the county, schools and classrooms came together to celebrate Veterans Day.

In Lincoln Heights Middle School, students recorded a musical performance and posted it on their Facebook page, since they couldn't perform in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Whitesburg Elementary School, third-graders also sang for Veteran's Day.

Students posted videos to honor veterans, and officials shared pictures of people who served from the Hamblen County community. It didn't matter if they were in elementary, middle or high school — students across Hamblen County celebrated Veteran's Day and thanked people who served the country.

Schools were not dismissed on Veterans Day. Board members and administration officials said they felt students should experience programs and celebrations at Hamblen County Schools.