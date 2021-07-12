Headstone placed at Arlington National Cemetery for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

The Gibbs High School graduate was killed in a suicide bombing alongside 12 other servicemembers outside Kabul's airport.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A headstone for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, a Gibbs High School graduate who died in a suicide bombing alongside 12 other servicemembers outside Kabul's airport in Afghanistan, is now up at Arlington National Cemetery.

He was killed on Aug. 26 and the East Tennessee community mourned his death as one of the last U.S. servicemembers to die in Afghanistan. He was laid to rest in September and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, along with the 12 other troops.

Since then, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan measure to posthumously award him the Congressional Gold Medal, along with the other servicemembers as well. The University of Tennessee also said they planned to honor him with a scholarship in his name.