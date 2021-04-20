Heritage HS holds military signing day ceremony for three cadets

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Heritage High School held a military signing day for three Air Force JROTC cadets.
All three cadets are joining in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The school held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon to recognize cadets Brannon Beeson, Christopher Ricketts and Marek Salton.
"We see in the news all the time people signing sports, in newspapers signing days for them, and we don't see a lot for the military... and I think the takeaway from this is that we need to honor those service members just as much as the sports members, if not more," 1st Lieutenant Brandon Fletcher said.
Beeson is joining the Tennessee Air National Guard, Ricketts will be joining the U.S. Army, and Salton is joining the U.S. Army Reserve and attending the Virginia Military Institute.