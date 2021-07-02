Highway 321 through Townsend gets a new name honoring Vietnam veterans

Two wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients, Ron Brewer and Ron Kirby, hatched the idea. State and local leaders listened and gave their blessing for the signs.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A stretch of Highway 321 through Townsend now has a new name honoring veterans of the Vietnam War.

On Friday, a couple hundred people attended the dedication of the "Vietnam Veteran's Memorial Highway" in Townsend.

Two wounded veterans and Purple Heart recipients, Ron Brewer and Ron Kirby, hatched the idea. State and local leaders listened and gave their blessing for the new signs.

The tribute brought tears to the eyes of veterans who, for so many years, felt unappreciated. Friday was a day to say 'thank you' and 'welcome home.'