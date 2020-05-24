Honor East Tennessee troops: Reading of the names

Caretakers of the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in Downtown Knoxville plan to stream the sunrise tribute online.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the 10th year in a row, volunteers will read aloud the names of more than 6,000 East Tennessee troops killed serving our country.

The public won't be allowed to attend in person this year. You can stream it online at https://etvma.org/

For a decade now, volunteers read the names of more than 6,200 East Tennessee troops killed from World War I through present day.

“We need to honor these young men who died well before their time for an important cause a very great cause, indeed.”

A new book is just out highlighting the lives of dozens of troops on that memorial. Monday on 10News we will hear from the authors of the book about the stories they included.