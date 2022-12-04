HonorAir to take 30th flight Wednesday, giving veterans a chance to see Washington D.C. memorials

HonorAir is free for participants, and it was started in 2007 by Representative Eddie Mannis (R - Knoxville).

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many veterans across the U.S. never get a chance to see the memorials built in honor of their service. However, a flight of 131 veterans will take off from East Tennessee Wednesday morning, headed to Washington D.C.

It's a part of HonorAir, a program that gives veterans a chance to visit the U.S. Capital to see some of the memorials built for them. Wednesday's flight will be the 30th time that veterans have taken off and participated in the all-expense paid trip.

The flight is expected to include 120 Vietnam War veterans, 10 Korean War veterans and one veteran of World War II. It departs at 9 a.m. and all veterans should be back in Knoxville by 7:40 p.m.

The program was founded in 2007 by Tennessee Representative Eddie Mannis (R - Knoxville). The program accepts applications online for any veterans who want to fly to D.C. They also accept volunteer escorts to help veterans during the trip, as well as a maximum of four student escorts.

Since it was founded, HonorAir has taken 1,644 World War II veterans, 1,017 Korean War veterans and 1,056 Vietnam War veterans.