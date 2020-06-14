Hundreds join gold star mother in honoring senior airman

Senior Airman Benjamin White, from Erwin, and his crew died 10 years ago on June 9, 2010, in a helicopter crash while serving in Afghanistan.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Hundreds joining a mother for an "angelversary" to honor her son a fallen soldier.

White was a four year veteran of the Air Force.

He'd been deployed only six weeks before his death.

White served as a medic with the 48th Rescue Squadron. They were tasked with flying into combat zones to pick up and treat those wounded.

"It feels like yesterday and an eternity all at once," says Gold Star Mother Brenda Shelton. "You've been without your child for 10 years. The pain and the loss still feels like it was that day."

The "angelversary" concluded with a memorial ride from American Legion Post 49 to Mountain City, totaling 71 miles round trip.

Why 71?