Hundreds of runners came together Saturday morning in Farragut to honor and remember veterans in the inaugural Veterans Salute Races.

The race took runners through Village Green ending at the Veterans Salute Corridor in Founders Park. Fleet Feet Knoxville, the Town of Farragut and ASICS all sponsored the event.

Runners were asked to bring signs honoring the special veterans in their lives to help remember their service, their sacrifice and their own individual stories.

"Everybody has a story, and it's important, I think, for it to get told," said Henry Marambio, Fleet Feet Race Director. "This is just a small way for folks to see what the veterans do for us everyday."

All of the race's proceeds will benefit the United Veterans Council of East Tennessee which supports its Wreath Across America Program.

Saturday's race raised $3,000. That's enough for 200 wreaths!

