UT's iconic Rock decorated in red, white, and blue in honor of veterans

The University of Tennessee's iconic Rock honors service members.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several University of Tennessee's student organizations and groups are honoring veterans in a huge way!

The Air Force ROTC Det. 800, Army ROTC, UTK student veterans, and the UT Veterans Success Center showed their appreciation to past service members by decorating the iconic Rock as an American flag with a thank you message.

The Rock has been decorated numerous times over the past 50 years to highlight significant moments and foster campus unity.

To the ultimate Volunteers, Vol Nation thanks you for your service. 🇺🇸 Rock art by the University of Tennessee Air... Posted by University of Tennessee, Knoxville on Thursday, November 11, 2021

The Rock is located at the corner of Volunteer Boulevard and Pat Head Summitt Street. It is painted about seven times a day, according to the university's website.