Soldier from Knoxville dies in vehicle wreck at Alaska military base

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans joined the Army in July 2020 and trained at Fort Moore in Georgia before arriving in Alaska in 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fort Wainwright, a military base in Alaska, confirmed that a 23-year-old soldier from Knoxville died on Monday.

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden of Missouri were both killed in a single-vehicle wreck in the Yukon Training Area, Fort Wainwright said.

12 other soldiers were hurt in the wreck, NBC News said.

Evans and Snowden of Missouri served in the 11th Airborne Division. As specialists, Evans and Snowden managed other lower-ranked enlisted soldiers.

Evans joined the Army in July 2020 and trained at Fort Moore in Georgia before arriving in Alaska in January 2021.

17 soldiers were riding in a light medium tactical vehicle used to transport troopers when the wreck happened, according to NBC News.

"This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.