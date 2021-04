This morning THP & KCSO Motor Unit escorted the remains of Colonel W.A. Taylor a Veteran of WWII & Korean War to the KY State Line. The multi-day, CVMA Motor Escort began in FL traveling to KY. Thank you Colonel for your service to our country. It’s our honor to take you home.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/a8p6I3Vk3h