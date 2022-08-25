Knoxville man accepts Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of late father

James Cook Senior was part of the Montford Point Marines, the first African-Americans to enlist in the Marine Corps in World War II.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — On Thursday, a Knoxville man accepted one of the country's highest honors on behalf of his late father. Army veteran James Cook Jr. accepted the Congressional Gold Medal for his father, James Cook Sr.

Cook Jr. said he only learned recently that his father was part of the Montford Point Marines. They were among the first Black men to serve in the Marine Corps during World War II. The all-Black unit served their country while they faced racial discrimination back home.

"When we were kids, he raised us like we were military. We had cooking classes, we had sewing classes, we had how-to-make-your-bed classes. You name it, we had it," said Cook Jr.

Former president Barack Obama signed a law awarding all Montford Point Marines a Congressional Gold Medal in 2011. Cook said he wanted to make sure his father received the medal he deserved.

"To find out the man that you adored and loved was more than what you thought he was," Cook Jr. said. "It's going to be an honor in more ways than one."

James Cook Sr. died nearly two decades ago. But during his life, Cook said he faced intense discrimination. He told a story about a time when they went out to eat at a diner while wearing a military uniform. He said the waitress at the diner served most of the group of seven, but skipped his father.

"One of the guys says to us, 'Hey, you forgot to take his order. And she said, 'Well we don't serve those people. They won't allow me to serve Blacks.' And we're in uniform," he said.

By the end of the dinner, the group was kicked out of the diner. When they told the base commander though, the restaurant was closed around a week later.

His father wasn't just a military man. He was also a musician who taught his son about playing and performing.