Lawmakers present new flags to some Loudon County veterans, replacing tattered old flags

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Representative Lowell Russell presented the flags at Premier Residences in Tellico Village.

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. — Some veterans in a Loudon County community got new American and Tennessee flags on Friday. They were given by state lawmakers and the Loudon County Mayor.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Representative Lowell Russell (R - Vonore) stopped by Premier Residences in Tellico Village to present the flags. The resort-style community gives offers independent living for seniors.

The lawmakers said that the community's old flags were tattered and needed to be replaced.

"It's frustrating, but as Randy said in there, it's great that people notice when the flag is tattered," said Russell. "This is actually the first place I delivered a flag to after I got elected in 2018, and that just shows how the residents here notice when a flag is tattered."