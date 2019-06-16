WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Honor Air gave East Tennessee veterans who are not able to travel the chance to see memorials dedicated to their service.

An airplane made of balloons allowed them to get the feeling of traveling without ever leaving Tennessee.

Veterans were walked through a slideshow of monuments and memorials in Washington D.C. dedicated to them and the sacrifice they made.

Some of the veterans that attended included a 101-year-old man who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and another who was a Prisoner of War in world war two.

