At twice the age of most recruits, 54-year-old man joins TN National Guard to help transport injured military members

Russ Fraizer is a trauma doctor and after taking the oath on Wednesday, he is also a member of the Tennessee National Guard.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to a 2018 report, most members of the Air National Guard are under 25 years old. At more than twice their age, the guard has a new member from East Tennessee — Dr. Russ Fraizer.

With age comes experience though, and Dr. Fraizer will bring plenty of knowledge and skills to the military. He is trained as a trauma doctor and has a long résumé filled with experiences in emergency medicine. Among those experiences is Chief of Knox County Rescue.

He said that he saw joining the 134th Air Refueling Wing as a new chance to serve his community. He said the chance was given to him after the unit was assigned a critical care air transport team, and leaders reached out to ask if he would be interested in joining.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Major Russ Fraizer," said leaders of the Tennessee National Guard at the end of Wednesday's ceremonies. It was met with applause and cheers.

He said the day was among his top-five experiences throughout his life, beat only by marrying his wife and the birth of his two sons.

"I went through the military enrollment process with a bunch of 18-year-old kids, so I definitely stuck out like a sore thumb, but what I would like people to understand is that there is a great group here with the 134th and if you have a skillset, a job can be found for you," he said. "We are in the Volunteer State, so why would you not want to do it?"

In March, he also traveled to Ukraine to perform emergency surgeries and train militia members about how to perform lifesaving medical procedures. He is part of the Global Surgical Medical Support Group, which provides medical services to communities in conflict zones, austere environments and disaster areas.

He stayed in the county for 15 days, and he said it was his first time in a warzone. He said he helped teach emergency medical training to around 1,000 people while in the country.