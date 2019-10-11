The Few. The Proud. The Marines.

We all know the slogan.

Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, also marks another special day for service members.

It honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the U.S. Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.

The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia.

That’s considered the birthplace of the Marines.

Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.

If you know one, thank them for their service.

------

Watch how a Little Rock-based nonprofit gives back to veterans in the community:

RELATED: Check out these Veterans Day deals, events in central Arkansas

RELATED: Free, discounted meals offered on Veterans Day 2019