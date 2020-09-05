On Friday, Americans and Europeans celebrated the 75th Anniversary of the decisive victory in Europe over Nazi Germany known as "V-E Day."

75 years ago, Nazi commanders signed their surrender to allied forces in a French schoolhouse to end World War II and the Holocaust.

16 million Americans served in the war. Only about 300,000 of those veterans are still alive today.

One of those heroes is 96-year-old James "Bud" Mynatt from East Tennessee.

Mynatt completed 35 mission during the war, including two B-24 combat missions over Normandy, France in 1944. He flew during the D-Day invasion and several other bombing runs in the fight against Germany.

Mynatt remembers the emotions he felt that day on May 8, 1945.

"75 years ago is a long time ago. We were tickled to death. We knew it was all over, and I was awful glad it was. That was a terrible time for the whole world really," he said.