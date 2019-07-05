They're coming home! Members of the Tennessee National Guard's 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment are scheduled to return from two overseas deployments throughout May.

The Tennessee National Guard said the 2nd Squadron, which is headquartered in Cookeville, has been in Poland for the last nine months. The deployment supported NATO's enhanced forward presence mission. The mission is part of the U.S.'s commitment to security in Europe.

Additional people from the 278th have been in Ukraine for nine months, according to the Tennessee National Guard. They have worked to further Ukraine's long-term military reform efforts.

Approximately 820 personnel will return over the month to Smyrna.