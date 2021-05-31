Resources: Where East Tennessee veterans can find mental health services

Whether you need someone to listen or want to seek professional counseling, you are not alone and there are resources available.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — In a life dedicated to service, it can be difficult to ask for help, but that does not mean challenges have to be navigated alone.

A 2019 U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs report showed about 16-18 veterans die by suicide every day, making conversations about mental health all the more important for the men and women who serve our country.

Coaching Into Care is a national telephone-based support service for family members and others who want to help reluctant veterans access their VA health care benefits, particularly for mental health issues. Call: 888-923-7458

Department of Veterans Affairs has a variety of mental health services to address a wide range of service-related needs. Some services are available even if you're not enrolled in VA health care.

Knoxville Regional Veterans Mental Health Council acts as a "bridge" between veterans, the VA Medical & Mental Health professionals and the community support or Veterans service organizations to improve communication and reduce the stigma about seeking mental health resources.

McNabb Center offers a Military Services program that can help individuals facing post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, substance use, co-occurring disorders, thoughts of suicide and other invisible wounds incurred from service. These services are privately funded and provided to military families at no charge.

NAMI Homefront is a free, 6-session educational program for families, caregivers and friends of military service members and vets with mental health conditions. Tennessee helpline: 800-467-3589

Wounded Warrior Project offers the Warrior Care Network to provide lifesaving clinical mental health care for veterans managing PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and combat stress.

HOTLINES

If you have an immediate emergency, dial 911.

Veterans Crisis Line

Text: 838255

Call: 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1

State crisis line: 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Emotional Support Line: 888-642-7886, available from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. every day

Lifeline Crisis Chat: Chat online with a specialist who can provide emotional support, crisis intervention, and suicide prevention services www.crisischat.org/