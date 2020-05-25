National Medal of Honor Heritage Center reopens in Chattanooga

The medal is the highest military honor. Since its creation, nearly 3,500 have been awarded.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A special museum honoring the men and women who sacrificed for our country is back open.

The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center reopened its doors over Memorial Day weekend.

The museum, located in downtown Chattanooga, had just recently opened for the first time a few weeks before COVID-19 forced them to close in mid-March.

Filled with immersive exhibits about Medal of Honor recipients, the center teaches visitors the stories behind those awards.

The medal is the highest military honor. Since its creation, nearly 3,500 have been awarded.

"You really feel what it is like to be facing these situations that the Medal of Honor recipients were facing. and you have time to reflect on values yourself. we have kiosks that talk about the six values of the Medal of Honor, and so you have a chance to stop and think about how you can show those values in your life as well," director of education Hannah Sher said.

If you wish to visit, the center will be offering free protective masks for guests.

They plan to operate at 25 percent capacity, allowing 10 guests inside at a time every 15 minutes.

The museum is located across from the Tennessee Aquarium.