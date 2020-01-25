DEIR EZ-ZOR, Syria — A North Carolina soldier died in Syria on January 24, according to the Department of Defense.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore of Wilmington, N.C. died in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, during a rollover accident. DoD said he was conducting route clearing operations at the time of the accident. The January 24 incident remains under investigation.

He was 22.

Moore was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale, N.C.

He enlisted in the Army in May 2017 as a combat engineer. In his time serving, he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened at the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

412th Theater Engineer Command

He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister, according to DoD.

This was Moore's first deployment.

No other information is available at this time. Check back later for more on this developing story.

