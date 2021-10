Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss died in a bombing outside Kabul's airport in August.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new pedestrian bridge is being named after the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss at a groundbreaking event at Gibbs High School.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and 12 other servicemembers were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan in August.

The event will take place on Nov. 8 at 10:00 a.m.