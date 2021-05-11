"Remembering Our Fallen": Traveling photo exhibit honoring veterans returns to Knoxville

The traveling photo exhibit commemorates the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A traveling photo exhibit honoring the nation's heroes has made it back to Knoxville.

The "Remembering Our Fallen" war memorial honors the sacrifices of the people who served since September 11, 2001.

The last time the exhibit was in Knoxville was in 2018.

The exhibit has 34 towers with military and personal images of men and women who lost their lives during active duty. The memorial includes background information about the people pictured.

It will be located at the Charles Krutch Park extension from Nov. 5-11.

"It was important for me to try to get it back to Knoxville during Veterans day week," Knox County Representative Eddie Mannis said.

Mannis hopes attendees will reflect on how freedom is not free, and the efforts veterans have gone through to serve the United States of America.

"I hope that people will pause for a moment," said Mannis. "Be grateful to live in this country, and understand what freedom really is all about."

To view where the exhibit's traveling schedule click here.

The event was sponsored by HonorAir Knoxville and Prestige.