Monument to be unveiled at Powell High School for 13 graduates and servicemembers who were killed in action

POWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Powell High School will unveil a new veteran monument dedicated to 13 servicemembers who were killed in action over the course of many years and three conflicts.
According to a release from the Veterans Appreciation Program, they served in three different conflicts — World War II, Korea and Vietnam. They also said that there is no other monument or listing of their names in Powell.
The unveiling event will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Powell High School. They said the monument will list the names of all 13 servicemembers and the conflict they fought in. It will be located in front of the school.